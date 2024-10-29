BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in October

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 744,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAESF opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

