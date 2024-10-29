Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,824,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 481.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.