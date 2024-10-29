Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth about $5,668,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Embraer Stock Down 1.4 %

ERJ stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.