Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

