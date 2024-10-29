Barrington Research Forecasts Travelzoo FY2024 Earnings

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 174.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

TZOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $72,605,341.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,605,341.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,896. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 169.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

