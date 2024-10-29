Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 144,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12,865.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 570,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 565,965 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 126,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

