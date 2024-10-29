Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,018,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 66,978,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47,515.7 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

