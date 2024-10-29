Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 896.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,123 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,028.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 869.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 92,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $800.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

