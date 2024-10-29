Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,028.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at $195,873,037.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The company has a market cap of $800.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

