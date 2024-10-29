Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target at $12.60

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMRX
Institutional Trading of Immuneering
Immuneering Trading Up 6.5 %
Immuneering stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.89.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.