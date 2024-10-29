Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target at $12.60

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMRX

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Immuneering Trading Up 6.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.