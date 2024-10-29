Brokerages Set Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NCDL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

