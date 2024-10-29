Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:BYD Q3 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYD. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$288.17.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$213.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$215.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$198.61 and a one year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

