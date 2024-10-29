California Water Service Group (CWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $29,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,157.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $90,093. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

View Our Latest Report on CWT

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.