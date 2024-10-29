Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $10,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.63. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

