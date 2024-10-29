Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 4.5 %

CRNT opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.09 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 45.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.