Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Cut by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

