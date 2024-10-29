Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $290.02 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $210.25 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.94.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

