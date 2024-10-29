Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.91) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.86) to GBX 620 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.22).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Stock Down 7.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group
In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,882.12). Insiders have bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $1,501,136 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.