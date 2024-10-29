Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.91) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.86) to GBX 620 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.22).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £383.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 243.20 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 844.10 ($10.95). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 464.85.

In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,882.12). Insiders have bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $1,501,136 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

