CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $525,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 989,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $230.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

