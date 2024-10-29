CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 101.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 851,364 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800,344 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,082,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

