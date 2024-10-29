Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

KOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Shares of KOF opened at $84.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

