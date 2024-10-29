Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRK opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.47. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

