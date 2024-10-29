Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
CRK opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.47. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
