Cormark Has Positive Outlook of K92 Mining FY2024 Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$9.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$9.91.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

