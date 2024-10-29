Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) vs. 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Head-To-Head Review

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) and 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3DX Industries has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and 3DX Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.38 billion 0.50 $3.19 million ($0.08) -82.88 3DX Industries $290,000.00 6.68 -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than 3DX Industries.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corsair Gaming and 3DX Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 2 3 0 2.60 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 59.88%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and 3DX Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming -2.83% 2.17% 1.11% 3DX Industries -180.07% N/A N/A

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats 3DX Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

