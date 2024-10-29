CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $325,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

