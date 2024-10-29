CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 72.4% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

