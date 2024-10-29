DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Forecast for Veritex Earnings

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.78 on Monday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 16.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

