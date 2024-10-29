DA Davidson Weighs in on TopBuild’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2024 earnings at $20.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

NYSE BLD opened at $370.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a one year low of $217.84 and a one year high of $495.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

