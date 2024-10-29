Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,626 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Q2 were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Q2 by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 26.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Q2 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,788,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,822.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,822.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $85.22.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

