Dakota Wealth Management Has $418,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after buying an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after acquiring an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $329.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.00 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.