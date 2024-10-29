Dakota Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $116.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

