DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bruker were worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

