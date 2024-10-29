DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,425 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

