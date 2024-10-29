DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Bentley Systems worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,676 in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

BSY opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

