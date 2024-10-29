DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $28,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.