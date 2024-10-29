DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $109.86 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.