DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.55 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of Allegion worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Allegion by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

