DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $30.03 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.94.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

