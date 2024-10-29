DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $30.87 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

