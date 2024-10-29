DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Zscaler worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.60 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.70. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

