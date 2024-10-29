DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,876 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Realty Income by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

