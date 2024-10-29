DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $43,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $808,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

