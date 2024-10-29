DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 130,269 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,269 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.
Read Our Latest Research Report on C
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.