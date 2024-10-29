DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JCI opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.