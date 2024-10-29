DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $24,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 29,300.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE A opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,510. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

