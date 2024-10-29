DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $35,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,996.88 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $831.55 and a 12 month high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,887.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,590.33.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.