DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $29.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $23.61 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 340,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 332,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

