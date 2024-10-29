Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Reduced by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

