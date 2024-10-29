Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $46.19 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

