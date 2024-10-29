Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 338,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

